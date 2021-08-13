The last metro will leave at 9 pm, the number of trains has increased for the convenience of passengers – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The last Metro 8 will leave from Subhash and Dumdum at 9 pm, not 8 pm The last metro from Dakshineswar will be available at 8.48 pm at 8 pm On this day, Metro Rail has again issued a new notification According to the new guidelines, 240 trains will run daily up and down from Monday, August 16.

However, the time of leaving the metro in the morning remains unchanged The first Metro 8 will meet from Dumdum, Poet Subhash and Dakshineswar at 8.30 am

Metro authorities said on Wednesday that the number of daily trains would be increased to 227 from Friday Metro 6 will meet every five minutes at busy times This service will be available from Monday to Friday However, the notification said that despite the increase in the number of trains, the last metro from Kabi Subhash and Dumdum will leave at 8 pm.

The state government has not yet relaxed the Corona restrictions, but has waived metro services. As a result, many people are choosing the metro as a means of transportation Despite the expansion of services to Dakshineswar, many people in the northern suburbs are now dependent on the metro But when they left the last metro at 8 pm, many of them were in trouble

Keeping in mind the plight of the common man, the last metro departure from poet Subhash and Dumdum was delayed to 9 pm. The state government’s guidelines, however, state that restrictions on going out unnecessarily from 9pm to 5am continue.

Metro has also informed on this day that the metro service will not be available on Sunday On Saturday also 104 trains will be run as staff specials The service will be available on Saturday from 8 am to 11.30 pm and from 3.30 pm to 6.15 pm.



