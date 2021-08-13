Tmc Leader Murder: Mastermind hiding in Delhi by killing Trinamool leader! Arrested in a suffocation operation

#Kolkata: Mastermind arrested from Delhi in connection with the murder of Trinamool Congress president Asim Das in Mangalkot. CID Homicide Branch Officers Arrested | Dhrita’s name is Sheikh Raju According to CID sources, Sheikh Raju killed Asim Das with a betel nut killer for five lakh rupees. Dhrita admitted it during interrogation

Although he was a native of Nanur, Raju now lives in Mangalkot It is known that he used to do brick business CID is trying to find out the syndicate or political motive behind the murder After being produced in a Delhi court, he will be remanded in transit to Kolkata

How did CID track and arrest Mastermind? According to CID sources, Mastermind Sheikh Raju had been on the run since the July 12 assassination of Trinamool leader Asim Das. He fled to Delhi According to CID sources, Sheikh Raju turned off his mobile phone He was using someone else’s phone. CID can know the tower location of that person’s phone The CID then arrested Sheikh Raju from his acquaintance’s house in Delhi No one knew who was using the phone and who was hiding in his house. Sheikh Raju was the mastermind of this murder. The CID has already found out after interrogating Dhrita about who else was involved in the murder.

CID is searching for the accused Asim Das, Trinamool president of Lakhuria, was killed on July 12 At the corner of Siu, miscreants block the way Then the miscreants fired The district police formed a seat in the incident and arrested the two The CID then took over the investigation CID visits the spot in Mangalkot CID arrested Rafiq Sheikh on July 16 CID also arrested Master Mind in connection with the murder of Trinamool leader Asim Das. The search for the remaining accused is on.