Aru Dey feared to be killed, News18 Bangla

#Kolkata:

On August 11, Arup Dey was in danger after he lodged a complaint with the police against the kidney brokers. The EOW-1 Section of Lalbazar called him on Saturday and made it clear that they would not investigate the matter without the approval of the health department. Arup’s complaint is that several strangers have been looking for him since he lodged a complaint with the police. Going to his house is threatening. Fearing for his life, he left home this morning and spent the morning at Tollygunge metro station till 12 noon. After that he went to the red market. Where the cycle of crime using the Fraud and Information Technology Act continues, why didn’t the police take any action! That raises questions.

Arup went to Banshdroni police station this morning. He told police he could be attacked at any moment. Some suspicious people are wandering around his house. He suspects they may have killed him. After hearing everything, the duty officer of the police station complained that he returned without any complaint. Arup knows that there are many big cycles behind this. It’s as if something happened to the bee. In the past few days, a complaint has been lodged against a couple of hospitals adjacent to the Kolkata bypass for kidney smuggling and smuggling. The health department investigated and took action against those hospitals. The government even asked a hospital to stop kidney transplants.

Suddenly the brokers of this kidney trafficking cycle have become quite active. The city’s leading newspapers have started advertising again, saying ‘I want a kidney’. After receiving that advertisement, the financially backward people are contacting to sell the kidneys. While taking the kidney, the brokers made a perfectly valid paper and laid it in the hospital bed and had the kidney transplanted. As a result, even if they are caught, they get out of the law. Now Arup says he could be killed at any moment. He made enemies by complaining to the police. He is quite scared of that.