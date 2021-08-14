Colors of Kolkata: Rabindranath, Satyajit’s picture will be painted on the walls of Kolkata, Tilottama’s new decoration

Kolkata: Did Charu look through binoculars through the window blinds as the trampled incense on the back of the road like the python of Calcutta moving in a hurry? This time a new colorful question for Kolkata, which is looking for the answer to that question Tilottama is being painted in murals or graffiti by the West Bengal Transport Corporation. In the early stages, the content is the novelty of Charulata and the life and work of the two creators of Celluloid Charu.

Graffiti is a familiar style in many cities in America, Australia and Europe. The initiative to celebrate the diversity of colors called ‘Colors of Kolkata’ is starting on Independence Day. This year is the 160th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore At the same time, Satyajit Ray’s birth centenary is 7 The memory of these two milestones is the subject of graffiti Later Calcutta 7 will be painted in memory of other Bengali thinkers The walls of the various WBTC depots in the heart of the city have been selected for the painting.

In the words of WBTC MD Rajnabir Singh Kapoor, “People often spit on our depot. With this new initiative, ordinary people may be able to give up their old bad habits It also adds an artistic touch to the country’s art capital, “he said. So that the City of Joy looks more beautiful as a result of this mass art in a special part of the city

Starting from Park Circus, most of the WBTC depots in Pujo will be featured in ‘Colors of Kolkata’. The second phase of the plan includes a depot in Tollygunge opposite the Tolly Club and a depot in the Baliganj outpost and Goriyahata area.

Mudar Patheraya, an artist involved in the first painting phase of the graffiti initiative He said, “The purpose of Colors of India is to utilize the mass walls of the city Besides, the message can be given that Kolkata is the brightest city in the country The artist thanked WBTC for giving him the opportunity to do this work

Benazir’s feathers will be added to the Tilotta title after all their depots in the city are pictured, claims WBTC.