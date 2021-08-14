CPIM central committee blames Bengal leadership for election strategy Bengal CPM leaders in the face of Yechury’s wrath – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Sitaram Yechury lashed out at the Bengal CPM leadership for contesting the elections without heeding the strategy devised by the central leadership. The CPM general secretary reportedly expressed his dissatisfaction with the state leaders by attending a two-day meeting of the party’s state secretariat. Yechury’s criticism of the party’s state leadership tactics was also heard in front of reporters in Kolkata on the day.

The CPM-6 has identified the BJP as its main enemy across the country West Bengal is no exception The party’s central leadership has no objection to joining hands with opposition parties, including the Trinamool, to oust the BJP from power. However, like the BJP in West Bengal, the Left parties, including the CPM, had a tough fight against the Trinamool. But the state’s leaders have slammed the BJP and the Trinamool Congress during the polls. That was the tactic of the party in this state Despite forming alliances with the Congress and the ISF, the CPM has not backed down from this tactic. The party’s central committee feels that the party’s catastrophe in West Bengal was due to its attack on the Trinamool Congress in the same constituency. Left parties, including the CPM, had to come down to zero in the state assembly And that is why the central leadership of the CPM is taking the state leaders of the party to task According to sources, Sitaram Yechury expressed his displeasure at the meeting of the state secretariat on the same day, ignoring the advice of the party’s central committee and the way in which the state leaders of the party had devised their own tactics. The CPM general secretary also lamented that the state leaders had not followed the tactical policy laid down by the party’s last party, the Congress.

The CPM’s central committee’s review note, reviewing the party’s plight in the state, also directly questioned the decision to form a united front with the Congress and the ISF. “The party has decided to enter into electoral compromises with others to consolidate the anti-Trinamool and anti-BJP votes,” it said. But in West Bengal, the United Front was propagated in the name of the United Front by negotiating seats with the Congress and the ISF, calling for the formation of an alternative government. Which was not in line with the decision of the Central Committee of the party and was wrong ‘

On this day in Kolkata, Sitaram Yechury also explained that their main goal is to defeat the BJP. “According to the party’s political line adopted in the party congress, our first goal is to defeat the BJP,” he told reporters. There is no room for confusion about it We have admitted that the policy of attacking the Trinamool and the BJP in parallel using phrases like BJP was wrong. But at the same time, keep in mind that this strategy was used in special circumstances.

It was expected that the state leaders would face the wrath of the Central Committee for the party’s collapse in the state. After the meeting of the state secretariat on this day, the pressure on the state leaders of the CPM increased even more Because it is now their responsibility to find a way to overcome this catastrophe in the state

Saugat Mukherjee