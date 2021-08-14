Durgapuja 2021 | The village is breaking the table, this time four women are taking charge of the parish of Baroari Pujo.

#Kolkata: Durgapujo, a famous village in Kolkata, is going to set an example. This time in Durga Puja, female priests Nandini Bhowmik, Ruma Roy, Semanti Banerjee and Paulomi Chakraborty will officiate in the village Durgotsab. It is said that there are not four women who are going to break the centuries-old tradition of Calcutta and Bengal. For now, the net world is also busy with this new trend. Everyone wants this custom of priesthood to be widely popular in women’s autumn festivals and other religious ceremonies, and to show the way to the country by throwing away the old reforms of religious ceremonies like the five fields and welcoming the new ones.

Every time a new concept is brought to the fore, it shocks the village. In a sense, this time their surprise is the priesthood of the women of Baroari Pujo.

Nandini Bhowmik, the head of this group of female priests, is a popular name in Calcutta. Nandini Devi, a former student of Lady Brabon College and a guest of the Sanskrit Department of Jadavpur University, presided over many religious ceremonies. There was also a movie called “Brahma knows the secret work” last year based on his story. This time Nandini is trying to make an impression on a larger scale. And that village is giving them a stage.

Pradyumna Mukherjee, one of the officials of the organization, said, “Women are the ones who perform puja at home. The idol that is worshiped is a woman, so why can’t women perform the priesthood? I see that female priests are much more active in West Bengal than before. “

But why did you leave the splendor of the theme and think of the female priests? Pradyumna Babu said, “I first got the idea from Windows Productions. Once upon a time, our theme was Old Kolkata. In the previous film, the Kolkata theme came again and again. Even then, they helped us. As if to catch our clue. “

As much as there is an urge to do something new, there is also the excruciating pain of losing the old. The young Bhattacharya, the priest of that village, died on the twelfth day of last year. Ever since then they have been thinking who else will take this responsibility. Nandini Devi’s words were taken into consideration but she did not suffer less. Because it’s a big deal. Nandini Devi asked for time to study and prepare, she said she will let you know only if she can be ready. After three or four months, they told us that they were ready, with a smile on the faces of the village officials.

In this atmosphere of Corona, the village does not want splendor. Rather, he wants to tie more devotion to the people of Pujo area. সভাপতি Mr. Rajat Sengupta, President of the Village Club and former EC Member of the Forum for Durgotsab has also passed away in this coward, the grief is still there among the members of the club. In the words of Pradyumna Babu, “We are the focus of Rajatdar’s show. We don’t want to make a big fuss. Rajatdar always wanted to bring innovation in Pujo, we welcome his wish.”