Madan Mitra’s intense bodybuilding! Half pants and yellow genjito MLA again said ‘Oh lovely’ – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In another form, Trinamool (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra was caught. He is seen in a different incarnation. This time he was seen doing basic exercise after a tracksuit in a gym in Kolkata. Madan Mitra came live from Facebook and shared some moments of the workout with his followers.

As seen in the video, Madan Mitra is being killed after wearing boxing gloves in a punching bag. Who are you beating? Why are you hitting? Ignoring all the questions. He just kept hitting in the punching bag. Netizens are fascinated by seeing one punch after another. Madan Mitra was wearing a yellow vest and brown pants. Kamarhati MLA worked out in a gym in Kolkata.

He also shared some pictures from his Facebook. The caption reads, “Hard work does not allow wrinkles to form in the mind and soul.” When the Trinamool MLA was asked ‘who is the declared political enemy’, he remained silent. He remained silent without answering However, he explained in a facial expression that no matter who the toughest opponent comes in front of, he will get out of the ring. Besides, he said that he has many dreams about Kamarhati. But before he could finally open his boxing gloves, he said, “Oh, lovely.”

Abir Ghoshal