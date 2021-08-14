TMC clears its stand on opposition alliance wants direct fight with BJP Trinamool wants direct fight between BJP and opposition, message to Congress in Jago Bangla – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: There is no third option The Trinamool wants the opposition alliance to fight the BJP directly to defeat it In this way, the ruling party of the state made its position clear with the opposition alliance in the editorial of Jago Bangla It has also been alleged in the Trinamool Congress mouthpiece that the BJP has grown so much that the Congress has forgotten. As a result, the Trinamool has demanded that an opposition alliance be formed with lessons from the past.

Over the past few days, there has been renewed speculation in Delhi politics about the absence of grassroots in several opposition parties’ programs. There are grassroots objections to the Congress-led program, an idea that is being spread from some quarters. As a result, questions began to arise about the future of the opposition alliance The Trinamool made their position clear on this day to remove that confusion

Mamata Banerjee has questioned the formula for bringing the opposition vote together after a landslide victory over the BJP in West Bengal. He also gave that message to the opposition parties On this day, the Trinamool spokesperson also emphasized on uniting the BJP votes It has been reminded that the Congress-CPM has got zero votes even after forming alliances in the state. The Trinamool has stuck the BJP alone there Despite this, it has been claimed that it is in the interest of the country in favor of the anti-grassroots alliance “We are in favor of the unity of the BJP, the democratic and secular parties,” the Jago Bangla editorial said. Leader Mamata Banerjee went to Sonia Gandhi’s house in Delhi and held a meeting because we want unity. Rahul Gandhi was also there Our anti-BJP role is established inside and outside the parliament But we want unity in a certain way Today I suddenly thought on a phone call that we are marching, come on, it will not work for the grassroots.

Even today, the editorial of Jago Bangla has claimed that the Trinamool is not thinking at all about the leadership of the opposition alliance. Their only goal is to put an end to the anti-people policy of the BJP

However, grassroots spokespersons have also blamed the Congress for the BJP’s rise. “If the Congress could have fought as a viable option, the BJP would not have won so many seats in the last Lok Sabha elections,” the editorial said. As a result, we have to learn from the mistakes of the past in building an opposition alliance We are never talking about an alliance other than the Congress Instead of an alternative alliance boy, this time the alternative alliance should be the direct target of the opposition.

The Trinamool thinks that it is necessary to identify why the Congress has failed to play its role in the past or what were the gaps in the formation of the opposition alliance in the past. In the editorial of the party’s mouthpiece without naming names, the CPM and the Trinamool Congress have not stopped attacking the Congress. It is written in the editorial of Jago Bangla, ‘We do not have to prove our goodwill anew When the BJP attacked us with all its fingernails and teeth before the Assembly polls, many of them got away with it. We know how to defeat the BJP, to lose their all-India combined strength. As a result, the Trinamool Congress knows the formula for building an opposition alliance just as we want it. We want unity of opposition One should not conclude that one or the other is not in the program.