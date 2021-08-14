TMC Establishment Day || Virtual Student Gathering || This time there is a surprise on the foundation day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad

#Kolkata: This time the foundation day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad will be virtual in Corona. Not at the foot of the Gandhi statue on the Esplanade. As on July 21, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee will address the students and youth from Kalighat. Mamata Banerjee’s virtual speech can be heard from the official page of the Trinamool Congress at 2 pm. It will be broadcast live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

For now, the Trinamool’s goal is to hold a ‘Khela Behe’ program on Monday, August 18. After that, the digital campaign will start to make the student-youth gathering a success. This year, the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad has created its own blog on the occasion of the founding day of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad. According to Trinamool Congress sources, there are more than one surprise Interviews of all former leaders of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad will be on this blog. Which will be uploaded on the grassroots YouTube channel. According to sources, the blog will be inaugurated by state education minister Bratya Basu next Tuesday. Perth Chatterjee, Subrata Mukherjee, Ashok Dev, Tapas Roy, Madan Mitra, Vaishwanar Chatterjee have given interviews in the blog. Besides, there will be writings of more than one person in the blog. Written by eminent people.

There are several important issues related to education, travel, sports, entertainment. However, special emphasis will be given to travel stories with pictures and videos. Special importance is also being given to those who have managed the student organizations in the districts. They will also have writing. There will be selected interviews of district leaders. Wherever the Trinamool Student Council is held every year, it is not being canceled again. The main ceremony will be held at the foot of the Gandhi statue. However, there will be no gathering in Kovid.

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad president Trinankur Bhattacharya said, “Actually, that day is an emotion for us. You can even call it a birthday. In the recent political climate, this day has created a special significance. So everyone has multiple innovations to make our point.” By the way, a special song has been composed on the occasion of 26th August. Several districts have also composed songs.