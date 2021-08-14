Kolkata Updates Video: State eager to deal with the third wave of corona, orders to bring medical equipment 7 mins ago admin The state is gearing up to deal with the third wave of Corona. Source link admin See author's posts Share this:WhatsAppShare on TumblrPrintTweetEmailTelegram Continue Reading Previous Colors of Kolkata: Rabindranath, Satyajit’s picture will be painted on the walls of Kolkata, Tilottama’s new decoration More Stories Kolkata Updates Colors of Kolkata: Rabindranath, Satyajit’s picture will be painted on the walls of Kolkata, Tilottama’s new decoration 2 hours ago admin Kolkata Updates Aru Dey feared to be killed, News18 Bangla 3 hours ago admin Kolkata Updates TMC clears its stand on opposition alliance wants direct fight with BJP Trinamool wants direct fight between BJP and opposition, message to Congress in Jago Bangla – News18 Bangla 6 hours ago admin Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.