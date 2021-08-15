Chetna Special: On the train without a ticket? The consciousness of catching ‘theft’ launched on the eve of Independence Day is special!

#NewDelhi: Consciousness is changing. The railways also want a change of consciousness. So today, on the day of Independence Day, Indian Railways launched a new consciousness. On Independence Day, Sealdah Division launched Naya Chetna Rail. This consciousness will continue as a special train and breakdown car. Local train is not running. What is going on is actually a special train. Not everyone is allowed to board that train. You have to board that train with special permission.

But the railways have complained that many people are also evading tickets on special trains. Many are not allowed to board the train again but are getting on the train. This time this special consciousness campaign is going on to catch them. The Sealdah Division has created that special consciousness train. The room of consciousness has been decorated in the colors of the national flag. There are purple, white, and green ceremonies throughout the room. But not just for those who are cheating on tickets. This consciousness is special even if there is a problem in any train operation.

Inside the room of consciousness are pictures of revolutionaries and thinkers. However, this train is not just for ticket checking, it also comes with a breakdown car. Eklavya Chakraborty, chief public relations officer of Eastern Railway, said it was a fancy idea of ​​the Sealdah division. Nowhere in the country has such a system been introduced yet. Tickets will be checked, if there is a breakdown somewhere in the line, all arrangements have been made to repair it on this train. The train will run on both battery and electric modes. Now, of course, there are not so many restrictions. Because the train movement has been controlled a lot. The state government has informed that the local train will not run for the next 15 days But those who are allowed to board the train. Apart from that, the consciousness that has appeared in a new form is special for those who are unjustly riding the train.