CPM Bengal: For the first time breaking the tradition, Biman Basu made ‘history’ by doing what he did on Independence Day!

#Kolkata: This is the first time the national flag has flown on Alimuddin Street on the occasion of Independence Day. Left Front Chairman Biman Basu hoisted the national flag at the CPM state headquarters. Sujan Chakraborty and Mohammad Selim were present. However, this is the first time in 65 years that the CPM has taken the initiative to celebrate Independence Day. The CPM Central Committee has taken such an unconventional program on the occasion of 75 years of independence.

On this day, CPM leaders and workers are hoisting the national flag in all party offices across the country. Not only that, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence, the Left has taken various programs for a year. Secularism, democracy, the dangers of communalism, the role of communists in the country’s independence will all be covered in a year-long campaign.

In a three-day virtual meeting of the Central Committee, CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty proposed to hoist the national flag on behalf of the state CPM on Independence Day. His proposal was approved by the Central Committee. Then the decision is final. This was the first time in Alimuddin’s history that the national flag was hoisted in the presence of the top leadership. But why this sudden decision? The Left will also challenge Sujan Chakraborty as a counter to the way the BJP has influenced the people of the country by capitalizing on nationalism or patriotism. In this context, Teranga flew to Alimuddin on Independence Day.

Part of the political circles think that such a decision of the CPM is very significant. According to them, the decision was taken to reciprocate the BJP’s patriotism. Left Front Chairman Biman Basu had earlier hinted that the CPM would not hesitate to join hands with the Trinamool to oust the BJP government at the Center. This time by raising the national flag, the patriotism of the BJP was practically challenged.