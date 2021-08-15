Modi on Matangini Hazra: Matangini Hazra Assam! Modi made an extreme mistake in Lalkella, demanding an apology

#NewDelhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a big mistake on the stage of Independence Day. Speaking about Matangini Hazra, the freedom fighter of India and Bengal, Modi referred to her as Assam. And then the grassroots came to the meeting with this mistake of Modi. The Trinamool has claimed that Modi’s mistake is an insult to Bengal. However, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, “Such a small mistake can happen.” Criticism does not stop there though.

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh wrote in a tweet, ‘Matangini Hazra from Assam? Is the Prime Minister crazy? Don’t know yourself. No emotion. This is what happens when you read a speech written by someone else and make a drama. It is an insult to Bengal. The Prime Minister apologizes. Give a statement apologizing to the traitors of East Midnapore. ‘

Incidentally, Matangini Hazra’s home is in Hogla village of Medinipur. Medinipur was all over his independence movement. Today, the Prime Minister claimed that Matangini is a resident of Assam. Talking about the contribution of women power in India’s independence, Modi went on to highlight various freedom fighters including Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. That’s when Modi said, “It’s about the power of Matangini Hazra of Assam.”

Matangini Hajra Assam? Is the Prime Minister crazy? Don’t know yourself. No emotion. This is what happens when you read a speech written by someone else and make a drama. It is an insult to Bengal. The Prime Minister apologizes. The Gaddars of East Midnapore also apologized and issued a statement. pic.twitter.com/xCJpX8DpTa – Kunal Ghosh (unKunalGhoshAgain) August 15, 2021

And after Modi’s remarks, the Trinamool Congress came down to the floor. After Kunal Ghosh’s tweet, the Trinamool handle also demanded an apology from the Prime Minister. However, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh called the PM’s mistake a “minor mistake”. Kunal, however, retaliated against him. He said, ‘If this is not an insult to Bengal, then whose insult? Dilip Babura has sold his Bengali identity. However, many historians have been somewhat surprised by the Prime Minister’s mistake.