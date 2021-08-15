PM Modi’s comment on Matangini Hazra | State BJP’s Martyr’s Honor Journey

#Kolkata: The BJP has decided to implement a new program called Shahid Samman Jatra from August 18 to 22 as a counter to the Trinamool Games Day. The goal is to go to the martyr’s family and promise to repay the loan. The BJP was a little uneasy when the Prime Minister called Bengal’s Matangini Hajra an Assamese in her Independence Day speech just as the ceremony was being rolled out. The state BJP has already come under damage control. On the other hand, the Trinamool is getting new weapons in the name of the Prime Minister. All in all, it’s like a little backfoot camp.

After reading the statement of the Prime Minister on this day, Trinamool State Secretary Kunal Ghosh entered the hall. Kunal Ghosh wrote on Twitter, “Matangini Hazra from Assam! The Prime Minister is crazy! I don’t know myself. I don’t have any emotion. This is an insult to Bengal. I apologize to the Prime Minister. . “

Needless to say, Kunal Ghosh is dragging Shuvendu Adhikari without naming him as the motherland of heroic martyr Matangini is undivided Medinipur. Another major reason for attacking Shuvendu is that throughout the voting period, Shuvendu Adhikari has repeatedly dominated the sentiments of the freedom fighters, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tried to touch that sentiment. Now that the polls are over, the grassroots are warming up for a new fight. And at this very moment, Kunal Ghosh is not leaving Shuvendu Adhikari to use this mistake of the Prime Minister.

Dilip Ghosh said, “It is a small mistake. Thousands of such great men have come to India. They gave their lives for the country. It could be a small mistake for any reason. So there is no need to magnify it.

There is a protracted identity of the people of the state with the slightest misnomer. That identity is getting a new dimension in Matangini Kand today. The BJP has been opposing the celebration of the day since August 16. According to the political circles, Mamata Banerjee had chosen this day for the day before the game because of the polarization. The BJP plans a program called Counter Blessing Journey. Later it was changed to Shahid Samman Jatra. But before that, the state could not help but feel uneasy about such an incident.