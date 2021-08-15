‘The country is everyone’s own’, Mamata Banerjee wrote a patriotic song on Independence Day – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of India (CM Mamata Banerjee on Independence Day), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a patriotic song. The first lines of the song are, ‘This kind of earth binding / gun loudly, / more authentic than gold / the country belongs to everyone.’ The Chief Minister shared this song on his Facebook page after midnight on Saturday night. Mamata shared the video of the song there.

The Chief Minister has composed many poems, songs and rhymes before. He has also written several books. However, on the occasion of Independence Day, the Chief Minister has composed and shared this first special song. Sharing the song, Mamata wrote in the caption, adding a few lines of the song and with it, ‘On the 75th Independence Day of India, I pay my respects to Desh Matrika. On this auspicious day, there was a song in my composition and thoughts for everyone. ‘

Written by Mamata Banerjee, the song is sung by Indranil Sen, Manomay Bhattacharya, Trisha Parui and Devajyoti Basu. The Chief Minister himself has said so. The rest of the song says, ‘Born in the dust of this soil of rebirth / Blessed birth of this heroic soil of this soil / This soil is the team of all these heroic children / The fruit of successful pursuit must be built in this soil / Many history initiations have been born in this soil / Education ‘.

With the release of the song, Mamata wished the countrymen a happy Independence Day. At the same time, the Chief Minister also posted tributes on the occasion of the birthdays of Rishi Arvind and Sukant Bhattacharya.