500 rupees per month! Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme 2021 Women stand in long queue in first day of Duare Sarkar to apply in Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Duare Sarkar started from today. Before the West Bengal government election, the master stroke was ‘Swasthya Sathi’. And this time ‘Lakshmi Bhandar’ (West Bengal Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme 2021). Long line in front of different ward offices of Kolkata Municipality from 7 am. First line, for women’s ‘Lakshmi’s treasure’. The other line is for enrolling in health partner, old age allowance, Rupashree, Kanyashree etc. projects. From the morning the staff of the concerned department came and each of them understood his own work. There were separate tables for each project.

If the name is registered in ‘Lakshmi’s store’, women in general category will get 500 rupees per month. Schedules and tribes will get 1000 rupees per month. Although the amount of money is not much, in the words of every woman, they do not have much in their hands to say monthly hand expenses. 500 or 1000 rupees is a lot for them. An old gentleman who came to register old age allowance in Ward No. 18 said that during the previous governments, red ribbon could be heard. The project was announced. Everything would be stuck in the red ribbon. There was no transparency even in the offices. If you wanted to do something, you had to stand in line for a long time and give gifts. The Mamata government has completely erased it. Now the government office is present in front of the house. The state government has brought transparency on everything.

A long line of thousands of people was seen in Ward No. 13 on this first day. There is also a huge line of women to register their names in ‘Lakshmi’s Bhandar’. The extravagance of human money. At that time government financial grants were quite promising for everyone. Ward Coordinator, Anindya Raut said, ‘We don’t see political color. Not everyone who comes here votes for my party. However, we always aim to ensure that no one is left out of the support facility and from the project. On the whole, everyone is seeing the success of the state government in the amount of crowd and enthusiasm that was seen from the morning on the first day.