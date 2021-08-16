Alipore Zoo is going to be modeled on Prague Zoo! Do you know how much it costs? Kolkata Alipore Zoo is adopting Prague zoo model to be modernized– News18 Bangla

SOUJAN MONDAL

#Kolkata: Alipore Zoo is going to be renovated. The state forest department has reached an agreement with the Prague Zoo Authority, the capital of the Czech Republic, this month. According to the agreement, Alipore Zoo will be modernized like the Prague Zoo.

The state forest department has been thinking of modernizing Alipore Zoo for a long time. The Alipore Zoological Garden was built in 175 about 150 years ago. At present there are about one thousand animals in Calcutta Zoo. There are 15 species of mammals, twenty species of snakes and about 60 species of birds. Built on a total land of 16.17 hectares in the heart of Kolkata, this zoo is known as one of the oldest zoos in the world.

Of this, 72,417 square meters is open space. The water body has an area of ​​26,218 square meters. On an average, more than 3.5 million people visit the zoo every year. For this, 25,648 square meters of road inside the zoo and 1,656 square meters for recreation have been allocated. With the exception of some administrative work, all the rest is allocated for animals and birds.

The modernization of the Kolkata Zoo, built across this vast area, has initially cost Rs 60 crore. The modern Alipore Zoo will be built in the same way that the Prague Zoo has been built using modern technology.

After Mamata Banerjee came to power this time, Jyotipriya Mallick became the new Forest Minister of the state. He gave the green signal for the modernization of Alipore Zoo. The port authorities then consulted with the zoo authorities of different countries and finally decided to enter into an agreement with them after seeing the diversity and infrastructure of the Prague Zoo. On what basis was the agreement signed with Prague Zoo? The Minister of Forests said, ‘Prague Zoo has many species of animals that we have not seen here. In the same way that we can bring them here, we can make use of all the modern technology that their infrastructure has created.