Bars, restaurants and shops open in the state from today till 10.30 pm – News18 Bangla

3 mins ago admin


From today, the state's Covid Restrictions (West Bengal New Covid Rules) will be relaxed a little more. All shops, restaurants and bars can be kept open in the state till 8:30 pm From today, the state’s Covid Restrictions (West Bengal New Covid Rules) will be relaxed a little more. All shops, restaurants and bars can be kept open in the state till 8:30 pm

This guideline will be effective from Monday, August 18, 2021. The new guideline on corona restrictions, issued on August 13th from Navanna, mentions the extension of bars and restaurants. This guideline will be effective from Monday, August 18, 2021. The new guideline on corona restrictions, issued on August 13th from Navanna, mentions the extension of bars and restaurants.

The state administration has said that the restrictions on corona will be maintained till August 31 However, in some cases, new discounts have been given The state administration has said that the restrictions on corona will be maintained till August 31 However, in some cases, new discounts have been given

According to the new guidelines, the night curfew is starting from 11 pm to 8 pm And that's why the deadline for opening restaurants and bars has been extended According to the new guidelines, the night curfew is starting from 11 pm to 8 pm And that’s why the deadline for opening restaurants and bars has been extended

The new guidelines state that all shops, including restaurants and bars, will be open until 10:30 pm instead of 8pm on August 18. In addition, theater halls, stages and open air theaters are allowed to operate with 50% of the audience. The new guidelines state that all shops, including restaurants and bars, will be open until 10:30 pm instead of 8pm on August 18. In addition, theater halls, stages and open air theaters are allowed to operate with 50% of the audience.

The stadium and swimming pool can also be opened with a capacity of 50% spectators, according to the guidelines. The stadium and swimming pool can also be opened with a capacity of 50% spectators, according to the guidelines.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Sushmita Dev Resigns: Trinamool wants Sushmita in the theory of ‘Assam wants its own girl’? The routemap will be made in Kolkata

30 mins ago admin

Duare sarkar to start again from today. kolkata

32 mins ago admin

Jadavpur is inundated with rainwater, the city officials are shocked to find out

51 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Bars, restaurants and shops open in the state from today till 10.30 pm – News18 Bangla

3 mins ago admin

Sushmita Dev Resigns: Trinamool wants Sushmita in the theory of ‘Assam wants its own girl’? The routemap will be made in Kolkata

30 mins ago admin

Duare sarkar to start again from today. kolkata

32 mins ago admin

Jadavpur is inundated with rainwater, the city officials are shocked to find out

51 mins ago admin

The sultry heat will bring relief rain, the weather office said …– News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin