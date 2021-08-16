Bratya Basu claims that Sitaram Yechury has lost his importance in party completely arc.

kej Kolkata: Bratya Basu returned to Soviet Russia to explain the current state of the CPM. “Sitaram Yechury’s condition is now like Trotsky’s,” he said He was cornered by the Leninists in the party. ” He said, “Yechury’s yeatai has been stolen.” In other words, he is not important in the party. ” According to Bratty, Sitaram Yechury is a moderate leader, the veteran leftist leader is respectful of the grassroots leader.

Besides, the education minister has also joined hands with the state leadership in the CPM “Everyone has seen what the BJP has done in Tripura since coming to power in 2016,” he said. The statue of Lenin has been broken Party office 7 has been demolished But no leftist leader from Bengal has gone there in the last three years Now they are angry that we are gone! ”

Bratyar’s sneer, in Bengal the CPM is now zero Leaders have no job except to respond or speak on television Then the leaders can go to Tripura

But will Trinamool fight the next assembly elections in Tripura in alliance with the CPM? Without directly answering that question, Bratya demanded that they not go to the CPM leaders in Tripura Instead, go to the leftists Call to come to the grassroots

After the conquest of Bengal, there is talk of a big change in the organizational level of the Trinamool Congress. It came into effect on Monday Trinamool followed the policy of one leader one post. Jyotipriya Mallick, Soumen Mohapatra, Malay Ghatak, Swapan Debnath, Pulak Roy and Arup Roy – these six ministers have been removed from organizational responsibilities.

Many district presidents were even changed to streamline the organization and move the youth community forward. As a result, Mausam Benazir Nur and Mahua Maitras were dropped from the organizational power. Firhad Hakim and Arup Biswas are not in any organizational responsibility.

According to political circles, Bratya Basu is playing a significant role in the forthcoming assembly elections in Tripura and in the organizational expansion of the party in that state. In this context, he said, “This reshuffle was expected We have to accept it Eligible people will get qualified positions. “