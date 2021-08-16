Bratya Basu puts himself in the role of a linesman regarding Tripura Election arc Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: What will be played in Tripura after Bengal? What will be his role in that game? The question was put to Bratya Basu The answer of the education minister is that he is a linesman The playwright gave 7 in the answer to the symbolic phrase Messi called Mamata Banerjee Maradona and Abhishek anonymously. Although not directly, he hinted that he would lead the ‘game’ of two generations of players, playing the role of linesman. He said, “I never said that there is a drought of runs in my bat I love taking singles instead of four, six Mamata Banerjee entered politics during the Nandigram, Singur movement. Competition in the first election of 2011 6 There is no ambition in politics We will go to the grassroots I will follow the instructions of the team with devotion. “

However, in the practice of political experts, the word ‘linesman’ is now in the mouth of Bratya There is no doubt in the political arena that he is playing the role of the mastermind behind the game. Experts are also hinting that he will be in the lead role of ‘Khela’ in Uttar Pradesh after Tripura.

The bird’s eye view of Bengal politics is now the Tripura Assembly election in 2023 The situation there is favorable for them Claim Bratyar 7 He argued in support of his statement in the language of the game “Those who are there have done so much damage to the pitch, now just waiting for the wickets to fall,” he said “There is no government project in Tripura like Kanyashree, Rupashree, Sabuj Sathy. Even projects like the central government’s ‘Ayushman Bharat’ do not reach Tripura, alleges Bratyar. So what is he in the state? According to Bratya, there are only attacks on the opposition Although he was sure of Tripura’s victory, he did not want to say how many seats the Trinamool will get

However, he dismissed the BJP’s “external” theory, saying Tripura was a Bengali state. Although the colloquial style is different, Bengali is the language there Moreover, according to the ‘linesman’ brother, the BJP will be ousted by the Bhumiputras of Tripura. Their role is to roll in salt

Will the CPM join hands with them this time in the ‘game’ of ousting the BJP? That buzz is also becoming more and more intense Bratya 7 also clarified their position in the possibility of that equation He said that they are not interested in the leftist leaders of Tripura Instead, they want to go to the leftists in the state I want to call on them to come to the grassroots Earlier, Bratya said, the Trinamool is giving importance to basic organizations in Tripura this time. He will be the flag bearer in that organization So that the game is completed smoothly