Change of fortune is just a matter of time, win a lot of money in a moment, see lottery results – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Many people are in financial trouble during the coronation period No one has a job So someone’s business has been in recession for a long time In this situation, many people trust the lottery to stabilize the financial situation Every day many people are buying lottery tickets Someone is winning, so someone is losing again In the game of luck, someone becomes a millionaire, so someone loses a lot of money But to see if luck suddenly helps, where is the loss to take a chance Those who buy lottery tickets can view the results online. Today, Monday 18th August lottery results will be known lotterysambadresult.in the website.

The West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will be played at 4 pm on this day. The lucky first prize winner will get 50 lakh rupees The second prize is 9000 rupees and the third prize is 500 rupees There is also a fourth prize of 250 rupees and a fifth prize of 120 rupees One will get 1000 rupees as a special prize

How to see the results of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery:

1. Go to Google search box and enter lotterysambadresult.in.

2. Open the West Bengal Lottery website. Click on Hyperlink ” Lottery Sambad Result 16.8.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta ‘4.00 pm result’ ‘.

4. See if you get a prize on your ticket number.

See when a game is played during the week:

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar