High school is not a critical test this time? The new president announced the new plan with responsibility

#Kolkata: Will the students be evaluated through multiple examinations instead of a single diagnostic test? Chiranjeev Bhattacharya, the President of the Parliament of Higher Education, added to that speculation. On Monday, the Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University took charge as the President of the Higher Education Parliament. The new president explained that there are multiple plans around the higher secondary examination system in the Corona situation with responsibility. “Higher education needs to be made more scientific or more simplistic,” he said.

However, the new president also explained that there are multiple plans not only for simplification but also for exams. He said, “The idea that there will be only one decisive test in high school has come up from many places. Many are now moving towards a continuous assessment process. Students should be assessed through multiple tests and decisions should be taken in consultation with all.”

Last Friday, the state school education department issued guidelines for the new president of the higher education parliament. Former president Mahua Das K has been removed due to the controversy over the publication of higher secondary results. The students started protesting by raising the question of how to fail without taking the exam. However, the Higher Education Parliament later started the process of revising the failed students. Not only that, on behalf of the Parliament, it was informed in a press conference that 100 percent of the students have passed the Higher Secondary examination. However, after taking charge on this day, the new president explained that he is going to give importance to the problem of higher secondary. In this context, the new president said, “I have seen in various media that the high school has some problems. So I have to look at the issues seriously.”

In the current Corona situation, no high school exams have been taken this year. Questions have already been raised about the assessment system on which the marksheets of higher secondary students have been given. However, the new president hinted that some plans have already been started for next year’s high school. “We have to think for the next year. We have to plan for the long term,” he said. On the other hand, the new president said that necessary plans would be taken so that the students of the science department of the higher secondary could go further in the competition with the boards of different states and countries. On the same day, former president of the Higher Education Parliament Mahua Das explained the responsibility to the new president Chiranjeev Bhattacharya.

