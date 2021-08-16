Khela Hobe: Will ‘play’ in UP-Gujarat without permission? Today is the day of Mamata’s ‘show of strength’ …

12 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: ‘Day will be played’ today. After coming to power for the third time, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed that this time the game day will be celebrated in different states of the country. Accordingly, in Bengal as well as in BJP-ruled states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Tripura, the Trinamool had decided to celebrate the day by sowing political seeds. There will be football matches in Modi’s state too, the day will be celebrated with gusto. The grassroots have somehow prepared their minds. But the Trinamool Brigade in Gujarat was furious as the school authorities did not agree to allow the use of the field at the last minute of the match. Although the grassroots camp is watching the nasty politics. On the other hand, permission to celebrate the day will be played in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The letter has reached the Superintendent of Police or the District Magistrate. But still all sides unanswered. However, the Trinamool wants to use this permission politically for the time being. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the day. Will also be given in football.

The game will be celebrated outside Bengal this time. The day will also be celebrated in the neighboring state of Bengal, Tripura, where grassroots supporters will observe the day. Today will be a game day in a field in Agartala.

Mamata Banerjee’s party’s tagline in the 21st Assembly polls was ‘Khela Beh’. Popular songs have been created around this slogan. Besides Bengal, the song ‘Khela Chahe’ has also started playing in Tripura. This slogan has now become a popular slogan in Indian politics. Today, the Chief Minister will officially celebrate Sports Day with this slogan in mind. Every year on 16th August the day will be celebrated. This special day is known to the people of the state as Football Lovers’ Day And the festival will be celebrated on this day. The state government will celebrate the day by playing football made by the women of rural Bengal. That football of Bengal has reached the land of Tripura. As a result, the game will not be just a game, but a grassroots political program.

Published by:Suman Biswas

First published:



admin

See author's posts

