Mamata Banerjee | Dilip Ghosh: Will Dilip Ghosh have tea with the Chief Minister in Navanne? Invitation to worship at Mamata’s house!

#Kolkata: Politically, they are at war. But in the atmosphere of Independence Day, the atmosphere of that attack disappeared and the courtesy became brighter. Talking about state chief minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP state president Dilip Ghosh. Attacking each other is where the two of them work almost every day, will the two of them sit in the tea room this time? Such a possibility was created. Mamta herself invited Dilip Ghosh to have tea in Navanne. The Chief Minister even invited Dilip Ghosh in advance to visit his house in Kalipujo. The whole thing happened on Sunday at the Raj Bhavan, during a tea party called by the governor.

Dilip Ghosh, Tathagata Roy and Leader of the Opposition Shuvendu Adhikari were present on behalf of the BJP at the Independence Day tea party at Raj Bhavan on Sunday. It is learned that although there was some courtesy exchange with Dilip and Tathagata, Mamata did not speak to Shuvendu. However, Mamata has talked to Dilip Ghosh the most. Morning travel, physical activity was the main topic of that discussion.

Earlier, a Left delegation led by Left Front Chairman Biman Basu visited Navanne. At that time Mamata ate tea and fish fry. That episode is called Fishfry episode in Bengali politics. But the conflict between the state government and the BJP, when Dilip Ghosh went to Navanne and had tea, it remains to be seen.

Political circles say that despite the opposition, Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly shown courtesy to the CPM or Congress leaders in the state. Whether it was former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, or Soumitra Chatterjee, known as a leftist artist, the Trinamool leader never lacked courtesy. However, the manner in which the Chief Minister invited the BJP state president for tea, who is raising his voice against the grassroots every day, is very significant. This courtesy of Mamata, who is trying to portray herself as a national leader, has caught my attention.