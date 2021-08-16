Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari || Interest in Dilip, reluctance in Shuvendu || Mamata put the BJP in a big dilemma

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee-Dilip Ghosh The BJP is again in a dilemma in chemistry. Suddenly, Mamata praised Dilip Ghosh for his morning walk and exercise. He has invited Dilip to come to Nabanne for tea on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan. Mamata has even accepted an advance invitation to Kalipujo at her home. But Mamata did not look back at her old partner Shuvendu. The BJP and the political circles are now trying to match this picture of Raj Bhavan from different angles. What is the reason for this courtesy? All of a sudden? Or is it Mamata’s old cunning politics game behind this invitation and praise like Barbar?

According to political circles, there is always a soft pity for Dilip. And, the opposite is also true. Despite criticizing Mamata, Dilip has expressed his unparalleled respect for the individual Mamata and the leader Mamata more than once. After removing the political animosity, Mamata called Dilip, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, to check on his condition. Mamata also went to the AIIMS in Delhi for medical treatment.

Those who have seen BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, the state’s fighting leader on the ground, as the MLA of Khargpur in the assembly hall and as the leader of the BJP parliamentary party, know that Dilip never got into an argument with Mamata in the assembly session when he was the parliamentary party leader. In keeping with political etiquette, the BJP, led by Dilip Ghosh, has long been in opposition to the role it played as an opposition party, but they have not kept pace with the main opposition, the Left-Congress. And, in the end, the ruling party has benefited.

Opposition groups called for a boycott of the budget session, a walkout in protest, or a boycott of the assembly. According to political circles, as a result, in many cases, Dilip helped the ruling party to avoid incidents such as undermining the opposition of the Left Congress and presenting the budget in the opposition zero assembly. However, Dilip did not accept this explanation of cooperating with the grassroots in a roundabout way. His explanation was that BJP is a very small party in the assembly. Main Opposition Left – Cong. As a result, their role is paramount. And BJP is the national party. It is not possible for the BJP to go along with the Congress or the Left under the constraints of national politics.

Today, when Mamata made such remarks about Dilip Ghosh, incidentally, the BJP is ‘opposing’ the by-election in 5 seats of Shire assembly. And, even if it shows confidence, the grassroots is seeing a cloud in it. To cope with the situation, Shuvendu’s BJP is desperate to prevent a by-election in the state at any cost before Mamata’s six-month term expires (before Pujo), despite going to Delhi and batting in her own style. Because, he has not yet crossed the qualification to be a MLA in the register of the Election Commission. Before the six-month term expires on November 4, it is imperative that he wins this by-election.

According to informed sources, those who have known Mamata for a long time know that her every move is very well thought out and skillful. As a result, Mamata’s message about Dilip cannot be denied.

But it should also be kept in mind that the day has changed, this position of Dilip Ghosh and his party politics was favorable for Mamata for political reasons. That is the reason for Mamata’s ‘soft’ attitude towards Dilip. And now the situation is quite the opposite. Left – Cong wiped out in the assembly. The main and only opponent is the BJP. That parliamentary party is 10 times more in number than before. The leader of the parliamentary party is Shuvendu Adhikari. Mamata had to be defeated in the assembly elections.

As a result, it remains to be seen how much Mamata can benefit from the Shuvendu-Dilip faction’s political policy within the BJP with a message for Dilip.