Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee: Silver in BJP and CPM, Anindya! Rahul severed ties with Lal Shibir

#Kolkata: It has always been known as the Left. But this time, did actor Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee keep pace with the CPIM? Rahul said the same thing through social media posts. But what happened? On Monday, the CPM’s working canteen in Jadavpur completed 500 days. BJP members and actors Rupa Bhattacharya and Anindya Pulak Banerjee were present at the CPM celebrations that day. This is where the problem begins.

A few days ago, Anindya announced that he was leaving the BJP. The same thing was heard about silver. Although netizens claim, the decision was made by two people after getting tickets in BJP. And this time it became clear that they would officially join the CPM. Rahul wrote a post on this subject without naming Anindya and Rupa.

Rahul writes on Facebook, “I do not do politics because of any temptation or power. My politics is purely ideological. “I’m not going to be on the same stage with anyone who has been involved with a communal group even once, especially if he’s a celebrity. Let’s think we need them, or cpm.”

In the comment of that post, Rahul himself has clarified the matter by mentioning the names of Rupa and Anindya. Rahul’s post went viral at the moment and left-leaning people there supported him. Actress and late Left leader Shyamal Chakraborty’s daughter Usshi Chakraborty also shared Rahul’s post. Capone wrote, “Friend and co-actor Rahul gave this post today. I want his anger and this arrogance to be judged with sympathy.”

On the other hand, CPM leader Shatarup Ghosh shared a picture with Anindya and Rupar on the same day and also admitted in the comment that the two actors joined CPM.