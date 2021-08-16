Sushmita Dev Resigns: Trinamool wants Sushmita in the theory of ‘Assam wants its own girl’? The routemap will be made in Kolkata

#Kolkata: Sushmita Deb, a former MP from the party and president of the Women’s Congress, left the party after writing a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Speculation has started after Sushmita, a former MP from Silchar in Assam, left the party, but will she join the Trinamool this time? Sushmita is coming to Kolkata on Monday to provoke that speculation. According to sources, he may have a meeting with the top leadership of the grassroots. The Trinamool tried to strengthen the organization in Assam by bringing Akhil Gogoi, the face of the anti-CAA movement, into the party. Although Akhil’s joining the grassroots has not seen the light of day yet, many people think that the way Sushmita left the party, her joining the grassroots is just a matter of time.

But why has the ruling party of the state increased its efforts to attract Sushmita? Political circles say that Sushmita has a long political knowledge. She has also been in charge of the All India Women’s Organization of the Congress. Moreover, as the daughter of Santosh Dev, Sushmita has created an acceptance in the politics of the country. After all, Sushmita Dev may be the trump card of the grassroots in Assam as a female face. The Trinamool has come to power for the third time with the slogan ‘Bangla wants its own daughter’ in the state assembly elections. In this situation, the Trinamool leadership thinks that by keeping a woman in front in Assam, a dividend can be met.

On the other hand, Sushmita’s resignation has embarrassed the Congress. Regarding Sushmita’s resignation, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Sushmita is a good man. She is a good politician. We do not know why she left the party abruptly. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has not yet received Sushmita’s resignation. No party has spoken to her.” Will not comment. ” But Congress ‘rebel’ leader Kapil Sibal has routinely targeted the party leadership.

In a letter to Sonia, Sushmita said, ‘I am ending three decades of relations with the National Congress. Thanks to my teammates and party leaders and ministers for being by my side. I will remember the memory of three decades for the rest of my life. ‘ Sushmita also thanked Sonia for her guidance and cooperation.