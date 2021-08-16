Susmita Dev joins TMC: Leaving Congress, joining Trinamool, meeting with Abhishek, Sushmita Dev to Mamata!

#Kolkata: In the end, Sushmita Deb, a newly resigned Congress leader, joined the Trinamool. The former MP from Silchar resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on the same day. He sent his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi. After that Sushmita left for Calcutta. The destination was the office of Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Camac Street in Kolkata. Abhishek and Sushmita met there for more than an hour and a half. It is reported that he joined the grassroots there. From there, the two went to Navanne to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. According to sources, Sushmita has already started working for the Trinamool with Mamata’s blessings.

News of the former MP from Silchar in Assam leaving the Congress spread this morning. There is a lot of noise in national politics. Speculation begins, but will he join the grassroots this time? The national president of the women’s wing of the Congress moved to Calcutta just before noon to provoke that speculation. His meeting with Abhishek Banerjee was pre-planned. After a meeting of one and a half hours, the journey was fixed.

The Trinamool has tried to strengthen the organization in Assam by bringing Akhil Gogoi, the face of the anti-CAA movement, into the party. However, Akhil’s joining the grassroots has not seen the light of day yet. However, Sushmita Deb was not that late. But why did the ruling party pull Sushmita into the party? Political circles say that Sushmita has a long political knowledge. For more than thirty years he has been associated with congressional politics. She has also been in charge of the All India Women’s Organization of the Congress. Moreover, as the daughter of Santosh Dev, Sushmita has created an acceptance in the politics of the country.

She is also a strong female face. As a female face, Sushmita Dev may be the trump card of the Trinamool in Assam. The Trinamool has come to power for the third time with the slogan ‘Bangla wants its own daughter’ in the state assembly elections. In this situation, the Trinamool leadership thinks that by keeping a woman in front in Assam, a dividend can be met.