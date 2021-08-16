Suvendu Adhikari | Dilip Ghosh: Thunderstorm in Save West Bengal, Dilip-Shuvendu arrested! The table of the big movement was ruined?

#Kolkata: Thunderstorm situation in Kolkata during ‘West Bengal Save Day’ program State President Dilip Ghosh and Leader of the Opposition Shuvendu Adhikari were detained during the BJP’s program. On this day, Dilip and Shuvendura sat in a dharna on Rani Rasmoni Road in Kolkata to celebrate ‘Save West Bengal Day’. However, the BJP did not have police permission for the gathering. However, the BJP leadership ignored it. After that, they went to the huge police force and first arrested Joy Prakash Majumder and Kalyan Chaubey. After that Dilip Ghosh and Shuvendu Adhikari were arrested. There, the BJP leaders clashed with the security guards. Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari said, “This is the democracy of Bengal.”

In the words of BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, ‘Today is Sports Day. Football matches are being played all over the state, thousands of people are coming. And it doesn’t matter if we sit in a place in Kolkata! ‘ All BJP leaders and activists including Shuvendu and Dilip Ghosh were taken to the central lockup in Lalbazar. Former Union Minister Debashree Chowdhury has also been arrested.

In a strong campaign for this year’s assembly elections, the Trinamool took to the field against the BJP with the slogan ‘Game will be’. At the end of the game, it is seen that the Trinamool has won. The BJP has been defeated. However, going beyond the boundaries of the election, this time it is a special initiative to celebrate that ‘Khela Beh’ day all over Bengal. Even the ruling party of Tripura has taken a program to celebrate the day which will be played on Monday in different parts of the country. Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee made the announcement at a meeting on July 21.

Celebrating ‘Khela Beh’ day has been happening since its inception. The Department of Sports and Youth Welfare has announced to give around one lakh footballs to the clubs of the state as part of the celebration of this day. The BJP leadership promised to celebrate ‘Save West Bengal Day’ on the same day as the day’s celebration. From BJP state president Dilip Ghosh to the opposition leader of the assembly Shuvendu Adhikari, everyone started chanting against the Trinamool. Geruya Shibir also raised the issue of ‘Great Calcutta Killing’ on 16 August. That is why the top leadership of the state BJP started protesting in Kolkata on this day. But the police went and arrested the BJP leaders.