Tmc: The era of ‘one leader-one position’ has started in the grassroots! Firhad, except for the huge organizational reshuffle, is also ugly

#Kolkata: After the assembly elections, grassroots speculation was rife that the ruling party might decide to implement the ‘one leader, one post’ policy. At the same time, there was a possibility of a major reshuffle in the grassroots after the victory in the Assembly polls. Finally that is Monday. Trinamool followed the policy of one leader one post. The ruling party of the state even changed the presidents of many districts to shake up the organization and move the youth community forward. As a result, Mausam Benazir Nur and Mahua Maitras were dropped from the organizational power. More significantly, after today’s decision, Firhad Hakim and Arup Biswas are no longer in charge of the Trinamool.

There was also speculation that the district presidents who have become ministers this time may be removed from the post of district president and given a new face. In fact, it is. At the same time, an important district was divided into several parts. Two people were made president along with the state. 6 people were made editors along with the state. 10 people were specially appointed in the state committee.

Significantly, the Trinamool leader changed the presidents of every weak district of North Bengal. Transfer of Malda District Trinamool President and Chairman. Moosam Benazir Nur and Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury were removed. Abdul Rahim Boxi is the new district president of Malda Trinamool. Similarly, Girindra Nath Barman of Mathabhanga came in charge of Kochbihar district Trinamool Congress president. Parthapratim Roy was removed from office. Udayan Guha has been made the chairman of the district committee of the party. Sources said that it has been decided to make Parthapratim Roy the chairman of NBSTC.

Hooghly district was divided into two parts. One is Srirampur, the other is Arambagh organizational district. Dilip Yadav and Tapan Dasgupta were removed from the post of Hooghly district. On the other hand, Shanta Chhetri was made the president of Darjeeling hills. Chairman IB Rai. Papia Ghosh was made the president of the Darjeeling Plain. Alok Chakraborty has been made the chairman.

Mahua Gop is the new Trinamool president of Jalpaiguri district, another district in North Bengal. Mahua Gop was the district president of the Women’s Trinamool Congress. Mahua Gop has been made the district president in place of Krishna Kumar Kalyani. Nur Jahan Begum has been made the district president of Jalpaiguri in the place of Mahua Gop.

In the new decision, the organizational structure of Nadia district, Nadia North (Krishnanagar) and Nadia South (Ranaghat) were formed into two separate organizational districts. Jayant Saha has been made the president of Nadia North (Krishnanagar) and Nasiruddin Ahmed the chairman. On the other hand, Nadia South (Ranaghat) President Ratna Ghosh Kar and Chairman Pramath Ranjan Bose.