TMC: Why this big change in the grassroots?

Kolkata: As if the results of the test were published Tensions have been high among the grassroots for the past one month However, many did not have the idea that the whole thing would change radically at the time of the results

Changes in all but two districts. Anubrat Mandal and Shubhashis Chakraborty remained in their respective places Change everywhere else. 5 ministers were removed from the post of president and 5 were removed from the post of chairman.

The party and the administration are different

One person one position this decision team supremo 6 The reason is that he wants to separate the party and the administration. In the inner circle of the party, it can be heard that he cannot do all the work well if he has more than one position.

Alternatives to group quarrels

Group quarrel is a chronic disease of the grassroots In many districts, alternative faces were made presidents. Girindra Nath Barman of Mathabhanga took charge as the Trinamool Congress president of Cooch Beha district. Parthapratim Roy was removed from office. Udayan Guha has been made the chairman of the party’s district committee. Sources said that it has been decided to make Parthapratim Roy the chairman of NBSTC. To change the district Trinamool president and chairman in Malda too. Moosam Benazir Nur and Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury were removed. Abdul Rahim Boxi is the new district president of Malda Trinamool.

Emphasis on youth for a transparent image

This year’s assembly election was the much-discussed test Part of the party thinks that the message was given to those who gave bad results and those who cheated. Significantly, the Trinamool leader changed the presidents of every weak district of North Bengal. This is not the case.

Divided into districts

Organizationally, it is divided into 7 districts North 24 Parganas are divided into 4 parts and most of the remaining districts are divided into two parts. This decision is believed to be to give more attention to the district.

There seems to be a message for those who want to return to the team However, it is clear from this reshuffle that the grassroots is giving more importance to the transparent image and the new generation.