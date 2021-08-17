12 lakh people come to Duare Sarkar camp on first day 12 lakh people in government camp at the door on the first day – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On the first day, the government camp at the door broke all previous records. On Monday, about 1.23 million people gathered at the government camp at the door across the state. Which is said to be practically unprecedented by a section of the administrative community.

As of 6pm on Monday, the latest figures show that 12,26,611 people across the state have turned up at government camps. The biggest crowd was in the camp for the Lakshi Bhandar project. Even before the government started the camp at the door, the chief secretary repeatedly instructed the district magistrate to handle the crowd properly. The main challenge for the administration was to manage the crowds while maintaining corona restrictions.

On the first day, thousands of people gathered at several places and several people fell ill in several camps. Sources said that on Monday, Nabanna had instructed the district magistrates of each district to increase the number of camps to reduce the crowd. Not only are more than 1,000 people coming to all the camps, but there are also instructions to increase the number of counters, according to sources.

On the other hand, the district magistrates have also been instructed on behalf of Navanna about Lakshmi’s treasure. According to the directive, awareness should be raised among the general public about the way Lakshmi is being crowded for the Bhandar form. Since September, many people have been rushing to the camp to get money for Lakshmi’s Bhandar project But Nabanna has also asked district administration officials to publicize that the money will be available from September, even if the application is submitted in September.

According to sources, the government camp at the door was the most crowded in the South 24 Parganas district. There were 2 lakh 13 thousand 750 people in 175 camps. After South 24 Parganas, 1,31,844 people went to 6 camps in Murshidabad. According to sources, 44,625 people in North Dinajpur, 7,82 people in West Midnapore, 74,426 people in East Midnapore, 20,790 people in Alipurduar, 54,26 people in Birbhum and 21,748 people in South Dinajpur till 6 pm on the first day of the government. , 6,73 in Hughli, 62,506 in East Burdwan, 57,100 in Kochbihar, 34,340 in Malda, 28,631 in Jhargram, 45,608 in Bankura, 12,695 in West Burdwan, 34,720 in Jalpaiguri. 20,955 in Darjeeling, 6,125 in North 24 Parganas, 56,496 in Nadia, 42,613 in Purulia, 48,914 in Howrah, 2,341 in Kalimpong and 10,448 in Kolkata.

According to sources, a total of 63 camps were set up on the first day. Most camps have an average of more than a thousand people. According to sources, an average of 1391 people have come to each camp.

Somraj Banerjee