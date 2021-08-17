Bengali man from Kolkata waits for his Afghan wife to return from Kabul Afghan wife stranded in Kabul, Bengali husband sheds tears in Kolkata

#Kolkata: Many have heard the story of Kabuliwala’s Bengali wife Sushmita Bandyopadhyay The horrific description of the Taliban regime that Sushmita Devi portrayed in her book is now being seen on TV all over the world. And every time you see pictures of helpless people in different parts of Afghanistan, including Kabul, on the TV screen, Subrata Dutt, a resident of Dumdum Nagerbazar, trembles with fear. Because Subrata Babu’s Afghan wife is in Kabul at the moment But Subrata Babu lost contact with his wife shortly after the Taliban insurgency began in Kabul. As a result, the husband fell asleep at night thinking of his wife!

By profession, Motivational Speaker Subrata Babu has participated in several seminars of Kolkata Police He has also visited Afghanistan several times in his career There he met and fell in love with a young woman from Kabul At the age of five, Subrata Babu married that Afghan girl Bengali husband and Afghan wife have been living happily in Calcutta ever since

According to Subrata Babu, his wife went to Kabul last June to visit the family He was supposed to stay there for a few months Although his wife was in Kabul, Subrata Babu used to talk to her regularly In his words, ‘Even though I went to Kabul, my wife did not take any number from Afghanistan WhatsApp, Messenger was the regular talk But I have not been able to communicate with him since Monday There is no way to know how the wife is, what she is doing I sent a message on WhatsApp or Messenger but got no reply.

Every moment, images of terrified people running on the streets of Kabul under the control of the Taliban are appearing on TV screens. Subrata Babu is so terrified of his wife that he is afraid to reveal his name and identity to the media. His wife also has several friends in Kabul Subrata Babu is trying to find his wife by contacting them

He also sought help from the central government’s foreign ministry For now, Subrata Babu’s goal is to bring his wife and sister-in-law back from Afghanistan. But his heart is trembling in the situation in Afghanistan Panic has engulfed him so much that Subrata Babu, a motivational speaker by profession, is bursting into tears as he speaks. Hoping to get his wife back, he said, ‘I lost my parents at an early age The wife also has no one to speak for herself except me We wanted to hold on to each other and live our lives. ‘ Subrata Dutt spends his days hoping that his wife will return from war-torn Afghanistan.

Sukanta Mukherjee