CPIM rally controversy | Rahul Banerjee | BJP’s silver in the CPM procession is impeccable! Angered by the double standard, Rahul severed all ties

#Kolkata: Anindya Bandopadhyay and Rupa Bhattacharya, who joined the BJP, are at loggerheads over the CPM’s initiative. CPM organized a program on the occasion of 500 days of Jadavpur Labor Canteen. Biman Basu, Mohammad Selim, Sujan Chakraborty, Bikash Bhattacharya came to the program. In the procession led by Biman Basu, Anindya, Rupara, who is a declared member of BJP, actively participated in the meeting of BJP.

Actor Rahul Arunodaya Banerjee was active in many CPM programs before the vote. Suddenly, he is furious at such a reversal. Virtually all of his relationship with the team went to Chukebu in this incident.

Rahul wrote on Facebook – I do not do politics because of any temptation or power. My politics is purely ideological. If the frustrated BJP gets a place on the CPM platform, then I have severed ties with the CPM from this moment on. My left is not dependent on the CPM. I will never be on the same stage with a person who has been involved in a communal group even once, especially if he is a celebrity. Think CPM, we don’t need them. Rahul’s post is flooded with comments. Ushayi Chakraborty, daughter of Shyamal Chakraborty, also supports this view.

It is to be noted that even after cracking the throat for the BJP, those who got the pencil in their hands at the last moment are one of the silver, immaculate. After the vote, the tone of Anindya also started changing. But it says working canteen! Rahul is angry at this lack of ideals. Khappa CPM’s numerous lower-level workers. Who called Anindya Rupade the procession, that is the question. The working canteen is open to all, anyone can come and donate freely. But even then, Rahul’s patience has begun to break because Anindyas regularly walk the streets carrying BJP flags.

Shatarup Ghosh was also seen taking pictures with Anindyas on this day. The controversy over Shatarup is raging. His pair matched the weight when he came to the news by making unfounded remarks. This time too he is on the fence. Shatarupa will sing Safai!