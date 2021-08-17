Suvendu Adhikari to file case against Mukul Roy Ill, Mukul did not come to the assembly hearing! Shuvendu going to High Court – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Krishnanagar North MLA Mukul Roy did not attend the hearing in the Speaker’s house. Leader of the Opposition Shuvendu Adhikari has lodged a complaint with the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly seeking dismissal of the MLA post by enforcing the anti-defection law against Mukul.

On the basis of this allegation, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Biman Banerjee on that day asked both the parties to attend the second hearing. But Mukul Roy did not come even though he appeared with Shuvendu Adhikari’s lawyers In a letter, he informed the speaker that he could not attend due to physical illness Mukul Roy asked the principal for one month That application of Krishnanagar North Center MLA has also been granted

Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari, however, said that a case would be filed in the High Court against Mukul Roy soon after the hearing was adjourned. He alleged that during the tenure of the present Speaker, no anti-secession law has been enacted against any MLA in the last ten years. This will not be done in the case of Mukul Roy either. He will appear in court next week, the opposition leader said

Shuvendu Adhikari further complained that the application sent by Mukul Roy over time was flawed due to ill health. Because the age and date of Mukul Roy is not mentioned in that application

Shuvendu Adhikari walked out of the assembly saying, “After showing this flawed application of Mukul Roy, the principal has fixed September 15 for the next hearing.” The tenth schedule of our constitution states that anti-secession laws must be implemented quickly We are going to the High Court next week The anti-secession law has not been enacted in the state assembly in the last ten years under the current president. Even after calling the Gazol MLA for hearing 23 times, no decision has been taken We will tell the court all the information we have. “

According to Shuvendu Adhikari, they will approach the court with a petition to implement the anti-defection law and end the hearing. Kalyani BJP MLA Ambika Roy has already filed a case in the High Court seeking the appointment of Mukul Roy as PAC chairman. This time, Shuvendu Adhikari is also going to court to demand dismissal of his MLA post to increase the pressure on Mukul.