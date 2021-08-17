Two fake train drivers working under Sealdah division arrested Fake driver used to drive the train! 5 years job in Sealdah branch, passenger safety in question – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The train is being driven by a fake driver, and thousands of passengers have boarded the train It is normal to feel cold when you hear it It seems like a story No, not at all After the fake IAS, IPS, doctors, police officers, the fake train driver was found!

Two fake assistant train drivers have already been arrested Two youths were working for Divya Railway in Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division with railway i-cards. While going to Tamil Nadu with i-card of Sealdah division, the ticket test was suspected after seeing the ticket cut by showing the train pass. Two of them were arrested at Erode station in Salem division of Tamil Nadu Sahel Singh and Israfil Singh were arrested by the railway police

Badge of two fake drivers caught 7

According to the railways, the detainees were working under false pretenses Their real names have been kept secret Documents recovered from them have also been confiscated The i-cards and appointment letters recovered from the detainees show that the two joined the Sealdah branch of the Eastern Railway in 2016. They have been working for five long years However, the railway authorities claim that their job appointment letter is also fake The question is, how did this bogus train driver work day after day for five years? Ordinary passengers are accused of playing with people’s lives against the railways

According to the Railways, the detainees will be brought to Kolkata and interrogated Who or what is involved in this fraud is being investigated The question of ordinary passengers is, day after day, two fake drivers continue the train, but why no one understands anything? Passengers question, there is no such fake driver in the train? This incident proves that the fraudulent scam in the name of railway jobs is still active Even the railway workers have the heads of these fraudsters As soon as this incident came to light, Rail 8 sat motionless