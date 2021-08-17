West Bengal is experiencing Taliban rule says BJP State president | ‘Taliban rule has started in Bengal’! Explosive Dilip Ghosh at Sajal Ghosh’s house – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Taliban rule has begun in West Bengal. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh made this remark while sitting at the house of BJP leader Sajal Ghosh. Sajal Ghosh was released from jail on Tuesday. After that, the state BJP president arrived at his house to meet him. There he greeted Sajalbabu wearing a garland around his neck.

Dilip Babu (Dilip Ghosh) said, ‘We need to know the condition of the peace loving common people of the state. Here, too, the Taliban regime has begun. A political leader is being taken away from his house by breaking down the door to protest against injustice.

Dilip Babu’s question, ‘You are playing by gathering thousands of people, the government is gathering at the door, people are gathering in the name of Lakshmi’s treasure, people are being crushed to death. But the police do not file a case against anyone. But the police are working day and night against the BJP. The grassroots are doing this to show the consequences of protesting.

Sitting at Sajal Ghosh’s house on Tuesday, Dilip Babu said, “The manner in which Sajal Babu has been arrested has been condemned everywhere. People in the tea shop have raised the question, can a person be arrested for breaking the door for half an hour like this? Are we in a civilized world? ‘

On the other hand, in the context of Tripura, the BJP state president said, “Does democracy mean the right to take off one’s clothes and walk on the streets?” Dilip Ghosh asked this question to Trinamool while sitting next to Union State Minister Subhash Sarkar at the party’s state headquarters on Tuesday. He also scoffed at the Trinamool’s claim that there is no democracy in Tripura.

On this day, Dilip Babu said, ‘Trinamool leaders and ministers are going to Tripura from here. Bratyababu went. He was escorted in a pilot car by the BJP government in Tripura. He has gone to Tripura wherever he pleases. Which is happy to say. No one stopped him. Even after that they say there is no democracy in Tripura. What does democracy mean? The right to walk the streets undressed? No one in civilized society will give this right. That is why drama is being done. ‘