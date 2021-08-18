Belur Math | The long wait is over, Belur Math is opening from today

#Kolkata: The end of the long wait of the fans. Belur Math finally opened for the third time on Wednesday morning, August 18, after the second wave of Kovid. As a result, there is a happy atmosphere among the devotees and visitors of the monastery. Strict covid rules are still in force, so every visitor will be allowed to enter the monastery in compliance with all the rules.

Significantly, however, everyone must bring a certificate of two doses of the Covid vaccine or a Covid test report within 72 hours to enter the monastery.

Belur Math was closed for the first time on March 25, 2020 when the infection started spreading in Kovid last year. Then from June 15, 2020, the doors of the monastery were open for some time. On August 1, 2020, the monastery was closed again. Belur Math was opened again on 10 February. But when the second wave of Kovid hit, the monastery was closed again from 22 April 2021. Then for one day on the day of Guru Purnima, Belur Math was opened for one day on 24th July.

In a video message from Belur Math, Swami Gyanbratanandaji Maharaj said that the doors of Belur Math will be opened for fans and visitors from August 16. From that day, Belur Math will be open from 8 am to 11 pm and from 4 pm to 5:45 pm. Visitors inside the monastery must obey all kinds of government coveed rules. Wearing a face mask, thermal song test, use of sanitizer and adherence to proper physical distance are requested. In addition, to enter Belur Math, everyone has to bring with them an authentic vaccine certificate of receiving two doses of vaccine and any one of their identity cards like Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter card. Also want a negative report of the Covid test or a two-dose certificate within 72 hours. Otherwise, visitors will not be allowed to enter Belur Math.

-Debashish Chakraborty