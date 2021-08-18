Digha-Sundarbans master plan should be made with Ghatal, strong sympathy against the center again – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After becoming the Chief Minister for the third time, Mamata Banerjee sat in the first administrative meeting on Wednesday. Once again, the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee on Ghatal Master Plan) has spoken out against the central government for drowning the Ghatal Master Plan for many years. The meeting was attended by officials of all departments, district magistrates and ministers.

As soon as she reached Ghatal on August 10, Mamata sang against the Center. He also complained that the approval center of this master plan is not being given once again. In Mamata’s words, ‘Ghatal, Daspur, Uluberia sub division, several places in Bankura have been flooded. The team of ministers will visit the Union Irrigation Minister and the Policy Commission next week. Our four demands. The fight has been going on for 40-50 years, even today it has not been done. If Ghatal is not a master plan, there will be floods like this every year. The demand will be made to the center again.

Besides Ghatal, Mamata has also demanded a master plan in Digha and Sundarbans. These are coastal areas. He thinks that if there is a master plan in Digha and Sundarbans too, the people there will get a lot of relief. Besides, the Chief Minister also demanded to reform the DVC. He said, ‘Dredging is not done in Tanughat, Panchet, Maithan. There could hold more than 200,000 cusecs of water. The release of that water causes flooding here. Let the DVC shut off without water. Let the center take steps in this regard.

Mamata said a survey was being conducted by the agriculture department in the flood-hit areas. He claimed, ‘Murshidabad and Maldar Ganges will also be discussed. Flood situation has occurred in Hooghly, part of Howrah in DVC water. The state government has taken a project worth Rs 3,000 crore. Let the central government decide the policy without DVC water. Farakka reservoir also needs to be dredged, the money has not matched yet. The state delegation will talk to the Center on 6 issues. Money is still due to the Center for Farakka.