Dilip Ghosh’s cannon fodder after leaving BJP, “I didn’t think you were a hypocrite while joining” – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Actress and BJP activist Rupa Bhattacharya made headlines after walking in the CPM procession to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the working canteen. If there was a question in politics and artists, is Rupa leaving BJP and joining CPM this time? He clarified the answer to those questions by tweeting himself.

The speculation had been going on for a long time that he was disillusioned with the BJP. However, on Wednesday, Rupa made it clear that it is not just the BJP. He is leaving politics. From now on, you will be by the side of people only as an artist. Rupa writes, “I left politics. I don’t belong to any party anymore. I will stand by the people just as an artist.”

Within months of the BJP winning the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a number of actors from Tolly Para joined the Padma Shibir. Then Rupa also joined. A few more stars of the 21st Assembly elections joined the BJP. Many became candidates in the polls. But Rupa did not get a ticket even though she was an old member. After that the news spread that his relationship with BJP is not the same as before. After that it is clear that he has left the BJP. Seeing the CPM walking in the procession, the question arises, is this time silver in the red camp?

I left politics. I don’t belong to any party anymore. I will be by the side of people just as an artist. 3 – Rupa Bhattacharjee (@ReelnRealRupa) August 18, 2021

Leftist leader Shatarup Ghosh even uploaded pictures with Anindya Pulak Bandyopadhyay and Rupar who left BJP. Seeing this incident, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh’s remarks have also made a strong case. He himself welcomed the team of Rupa and Anindya. But after walking in the CPM procession, he commented that he did not know them. In his words, many came together in the BJP. But not being able to take advantage.

Rupa wrote a long post in response to Dilip’s comment. He writes, “Hon’ble Dilip Babu, when you greeted me on stage in Delhi wearing a scarf around my neck, the footage of which was repeatedly shown by all the media houses.) At that time, there was no BJP air in the state and everyone was greedy for tickets or power. “

Rupa’s post mentions the BJP’s inner lobby. He writes, “After joining, I realized that there is a lot of noise here. In fact, we first met Hon’ble Mukul Babu through a third person. Since we came through Mukul Roy, it is your lobby or our anti. Everyone ate Chobani. If he goes with it, he gets angry. If he calls me, he will end his political career. Hey, we don’t understand this. We want a lot more work to be done. The artists who joined were annoyed and dropped out, but some of us fell to the ground. Because we knew that patience is a very important quality in politics. “

At the end of all, Rupa writes, “I am not one of this group today. I have never been one of your words. Let’s just say that your team’s asset is your general workers. We don’t care if you don’t appreciate artists. But respect team workers. Understand the meaning of teeth. “

However, the participation of Rupad in the celebration of the working canteen also sparked controversy within the CPM. Left-leaning actor Rahul Arunodaya Banerjee strongly objected. He wrote on Facebook that he would sever ties if anyone from the BJP joined the CPM. The same was said by Ussi Chakraborty, daughter of the late Left leader Shyamal Chakraborty. Within two days, Rupa informed him that he was no longer in politics.