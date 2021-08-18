Journalist Nayanika Basu describes her experience in Kabul under Taliban rule The Taliban blocked the way, the Bengali journalist wrote the experience of returning to Kabul – News18 Bangla

#Delhi: I had to go to Afghanistan for journalism He knew that the work was difficult But journalist Nayanima Basu probably didn’t think it would be so difficult to return from Afghanistan. He recounted his ordeal after returning to India on Tuesday on an Indian Air Force plane. According to a report in The Print, Nayanima recounts how she survived the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul.

Naynimar decided to return to India soon after the situation in Afghanistan turned sour He was scheduled to return to India from Kabul on an Air India flight at 11 a.m. on August 18. But when he arrived at Kabul airport on Monday, he saw that the Taliban had taken control of the airport. Eight to ten vehicles of the Taliban armed forces are stuck at the main entrance of the airport The Taliban started firing in the air to scare people

Everyone is seated on the street outside the airport Thousands of people waited outside the airport, but the Taliban did not stop firing in the air. He hid himself from the Taliban in Konom Many Afghan families are also waiting outside with their children Permission to enter the airport was finally granted at 7 in the morning The rush started immediately At the same time, the Taliban increased the level of firing No matter how you get to the airport, Nayanima finds out that all the flights have been canceled.

But despite the closure of flights, people in Qatar continue to flock to the airport trying to leave the country. Angered by this, the Taliban started firing indiscriminately

In the midst of all this chaos, Nayanima was given three options by the Indian embassy and the Delhi External Affairs Ministry. Nayanima wrote, ‘I was advised to go back to the hotel where I was Otherwise, they are asked to go to the Indian embassy and take refuge in the technical area of ​​the airport.

“As I was leaving the airport, some Taliban guards surrounded me screaming,” Nayanima wrote. They tried to throw my bag I immediately informed them that I was an Indian journalist and had come to Kabul to cover the situation in Afghanistan After that they let me go. ‘

Sharing the horrific experience, Nayanima said that around 11.15 pm, people became impatient and broke through the main gate of the airport and the Taliban guards started firing as they tried to enter. At that time, a person standing right next to Nayanima was shot

Nayanima then got out of the airport with her life in hand and got into a taxi to go to the Indian embassy. But in the middle of the road, the Taliban blocked his way Nayanima was finally allowed to go to the embassy after talking to the Taliban’s main leader in the group.

In her report, Nayanima writes about how Afghans are desperate to come to India from Afghanistan. The Indian journalist wrote, “A woman at the Indian embassy came to me crying and told me that she wanted to visit her brother in India. The two boys came to India to apply for visas to work.

As the embassy was being evacuated for rescue work at the time, Indian journalists and civilians, including Nayanima, were picked up in bullet-proof vehicles and sent to the airport. Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft waiting in the technical area of ​​Kabul Airport. The U.S. military is guarding the plane The plane took off from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul and first stopped at Jamnagar in Gujarat. From there, Nayanimara reached the Hind Air Force Base near Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.