Mamata Banerjee announces new name of Mother Dairy Mamtar doesn’t like the name of the loan, Mother Dairy is getting a new identity – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Government Dairy Mother Dairy is being renamed as Bangla Dairy 6 On this day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made this announcement in Navanne The Chief Minister said that since there is a separate all-India organization called Mother Dairy, the Chief Minister wanted to change the name of Mother Dairy in Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee said she had been asking the Animal Resources Development Department for a long time to change the name of Mother Dairy. The matter has been finalized in the administrative meeting on this day The Chief Minister said, ‘There is a separate company called Mother Dairy The cows of Bengal give milk, the farmers of Bengal produce milk, so why not use a name related to Bengal? The name of Mother Dairy is Bangla Dairy The Chief Secretary has been directed to take necessary steps in this regard.

The Chief Minister further said, ‘I have no objection in the name of mother Why Bengal’s own company will not produce in its own name? Why would I borrow a name from outside? Then why do I want to produce eggs, rice, fish! You have to stand on your own two feet. You can get very good milk, yoghurt and ice cream called Bangla Dairy.

Mother Dairy 6 started its journey in 1986 At first, the National Dairy Development Board was in charge of this organization But in 1982, the then Chief Minister Jyoti Basu announced that the milk producers in rural West Bengal would supply milk to Mother Dairy. In 1996, the state government acquired Mother Dairy

In addition to milk, Mother Dairy now produces a variety of products such as yogurt, cheese, ghee and drinking water. This time, the Chief Minister wants to further develop Mother Dairy by introducing a new twist to the Bengali Dairy brand.