Mamata Banerjee: For the first time after a hat-trick, Mamata Banerjee held an administrative meeting today

#Kolkata: He came to power for the third time with huge public support. Meanwhile, the financial situation of the state is troubled by the Covid problem. In this situation, for the first time, Mamata Banerjee is going to hold an administrative meeting from Nabanna. Officials of all departments and district governors will be present at the meeting at 3 pm today. There may be ministers of different departments.

It is believed that Mamata Banerjee can give important views on how different departments can work in coordination in the Covid situation. Besides, Mamata Banerjee can advise the officials to speed up the people-oriented projects brought by the government.

Recently, Nabanna has extended a helping hand to the homeowners. The tide of enthusiasm that flowed before that project could be launched could surpass that of any other project. There has been chaos since the start of registration at several registration camps. In this situation, the Chief Minister wants coordination to ensure that no unpleasant situation is created in any way. Mamata Banerjee is also keeping an eye on women so that they do not get hindered in any way. Like Lakshi Bhandar, there are several projects under the government at the door. The Student Credit Card Scheme has recently been launched. Mamata Banerjee can give a message to the district magistrates about how much speed has been transmitted in these projects, how these projects can be delivered to more houses in the future, officials think.