Mamata Banerjee makes important announcement on Laxmir Bhandar More than one female member of the same family will get the allowance of Lakshi Bhandar, said Mamata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Not only one, more than one female member of the same family can also get monthly allowance in Lakshmi’s Bhandar project Today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made it clear However, the age of the applicant should be 8 out of 25 to 60 In addition, the applicant will get the benefit of this scheme even if he does not get a government job or any pension

The state government’s new project Lakshmi Bhandar has created huge enthusiasm across the state Crowds flock to government camps at the door to register for Lakshmi’s Bhandar project. Chaos is also being created in many places There was some ambiguity about the rules of the project Because if there were more than one female member of the same family, it would not be clear to many whether everyone would get the benefit of the project or one On this day, the Chief Minister removed that confusion

After an administrative meeting in Navanne on the same day, the chief minister said the card was given in the name of the oldest female member of the family in the health partner project. But even if there are more than one female member of the family in Lakshmi Bhandar project, you can apply However, they must be between the ages of 25 and 60 If you do any other government job or get a pension, you will not get the benefit of this scheme. The “Government at the Door” program has been launched in the state since last Monday. This is the first time that the Lakshi Bhandar project has been launched under the ‘Government at the Door’ program.

In the first three days after the ‘Government at the Doorstep’ program started on Monday, 48 lakhs have been deposited Among them, 30 lakh applications have been submitted for enrollment in Lakshi Bhandar project. But the reason for the huge crowd at the government camp at the door is now a headache for the state administration. It is feared that so many people in Corona Atimari may spread the infection again That is why the Chief Minister advised not to rush to register for the Lakshmi Bhandar project on this day. He said the camp would run until mid-September As a result, the Chief Minister urged everyone not to go to the camp in a hurry He said if necessary, the camp will be run for another three-four days after the lapse of time

The Chief Minister said, ‘Don’t come in large crowds. If you can’t submit, I will arrange to submit again. The new project is expected to be a little more crowded. Earlier, the chief secretary had instructed the district magistrate more than once that since the Lakshi Bhandar project was new, there would be a large crowd at the government camps at the door. On the other hand, the chief secretary on Monday instructed the district magistrates to control the crowds in the camps The government has said that even if the application for the Lakshi Bhandar is submitted in September, the financial benefits will be available from that month.

Apart from this, students can apply for student credit cards from the government camp at the door, the chief minister said. Apart from this, as before, applications for various social projects like Kanyashree, Rupashree, Widow Allowance, Old Age Allowance can also be applied for.

Somraj Banerjee