Mamata Banerjee orders audit in cooperative banks Audit of all co-operative banks in search of anonymous money, targeting Shuvendu without name? – News18 Bangla

Anonymous accounts will be found by auditing all the cooperative banks in the state This was stated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after an administrative meeting in Navanne on the same day Although he did not give his name, it is clear that Shuvendu Adhikari was the target of the Chief Minister

The Calcutta High Court has ruled that a special audit of Kanthi Cooperative Bank cannot be conducted without the permission of the court. Shuvendu Adhikari is the chairman of the bank On the same day, however, Chief Minister Navanne demanded that the state government could audit all the co-operative banks in accordance with the law.

The Chief Minister said, ‘All anonymous accounts of cooperative banks will be audited No one forbade to audit I left one thousand accounts anonymously No one even knew I deposited thousands of crores of rupees As soon as you get an anonymous account, it will be transferred to the government account Because it is government money 6 will be audited in accordance with the law Somewhere the government has to be kind, somewhere it has to be ruthless in the interest of the people Why would anyone enjoy that money? That money will be used for government development projects.

The chief minister further complained on the day, “The BJP party is still making a lot of money in Haldia.” How much money is taken from the trucks that enter? How much money is taken from the port? I got the news from the transport department. ‘ In this case too, the Chief Minister has pierced the Leader of the Opposition without naming him Because Haldia is known as the khastaluk of Shuvendu Adhikari At the same time, the Chief Minister demanded that the police be directed to take strict action against the smugglers of coal, cattle and sand.