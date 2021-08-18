Mamata Banerjee says local train will start after fifty percent vaccination in rural areas When did the local train start? Mamata announces state plan – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Right now, the state government is not giving permission to start local trains On this day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed Navanne once again The state government’s latest ban on corona also does not allow local trains to run.

However, the Chief Minister has given an indication as to when the local train may be launched He said local trains would not be allowed to run until 50 per cent vaccination was completed in rural areas.

