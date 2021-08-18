Mamata writes to Foreign Ministry to repatriate 200 people stranded in Afghanistan – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Several families from Darjeeling and Karshiyong are stuck in Kabul on their way to work. State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will send a letter to the External Affairs Ministry so that they can return safely. He said this at a press conference from Navanna today.

“We have received news that people from Darjeeling and Kalimpong are trapped there. My chief secretary is writing to the foreign ministry so that they can return to the country as soon as possible. The center should take steps to bring them back as soon as possible. The problem is. But first we have to look at the safety of the people of India. It is known that 200 people are still trapped. “

The Darjeeling Men in Afghanistan have been worried since the beginning of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. Someone worked as a security guard in Kabul. Someone else in a private company. Residents of the hills are now sleep deprived over the news of family heads being trapped. The search is on to find out the names and addresses of the residents of the district.