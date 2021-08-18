Metro Service to start on Sundays from 29 August Metro will continue on Sunday, when will the service start? – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: Metro rail service 6 is also starting this Sunday However, these trains will be run as maintenance specials for maintenance

The service will be launched on Sunday, August 29, Metro said in a statement. Metro 6 will meet from 10 am on Sunday A total of 112 trains will run up and down 8 Metro 6 will meet at least ten minutes apart in the morning and evening The last metro will leave from Subhash and Dumdum at 9 pm The last metro from Dakshineswar will be available at 8.48 pm at 8 pm

In addition, the metro authorities will run a total of 182 trains up and down every Saturday from August 21. On Saturday mornings and during busy nights, trains will meet at 6 minute intervals

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:



