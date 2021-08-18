Post Poll Violence: Ruling leaders and ministers under CBI pressure again? Judgment in post-poll violence case in Laxmibar

#Kolkata: The state government was under some pressure from the beginning in the post-poll violence case. The Calcutta High Court also set a July 31 deadline for the state to read the report of the National Human Rights Commission. All the questions and answers are over. The Calcutta High Court is set to announce its verdict in the post-poll violence case. A five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court will pronounce the verdict at 11 am on Thursday. A large bench of Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court Rajesh Bindal, Justice Harish Tandon, Justice Indraprasanna Mukherjee, Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Subrata Talukder pronounced the verdict in this important case on Thursday morning.

The High Court has heard several petitions in connection with the post-poll violence in Bengal. On June 18, the Calcutta High Court directed the National Human Rights Commission to form a committee to look into the allegations. Accordingly, committees were formed and the Human Rights Commission went to different parts of the state and prepared reports. The report raises questions about the democracy of Bengal. Multiple heavyweight leaders like Jyotipriya Mallick and Udayan Guha are listed as ‘notorious miscreants’ or ‘thugs’. The report mentions that Rabindranath, Vivekananda’s Bengali blood bath. Above all, the CBI investigation into the post-poll violence case was recommended by the National Human Rights Commission.

However, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly complained that the report of the Human Rights Commission was made ‘arbitrarily’ by the BJP. He also alleged that the Human Rights Commission was run by the BJP. Even with an affidavit in the case, the state government claims that there is no basis for the report of the National Human Rights Commission that the state ruling party has only committed post-election violence. Only members of the National Human Rights Commission have visited the homes of those victims who are members of the BJP or affiliated with that party. Other groups did not meet with the victims. This committee has acted entirely as an agent of the BJP. At the same time, the police have taken action in the wake of hundreds of allegations of post-poll violence. Citing those examples, the state court claimed that the information provided by the Human Rights Commission report was flawed. The answers to all those questions are finally over. This time it is Raidan’s turn.