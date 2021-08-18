PSC VS High Court | The name has not been appointed in the merit list yet! The Public Service Commission played a big role in the High Court

#Kolkata: The Public Service Commission pushed the High Court. The High Court has virtually suspended the appointment of junior engineers to civil posts. The SAT order was dismissed by a division bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Hiranmoy Bhattacharya. In 2016, the Public Service Commission issued a notification for 137 vacant posts in Junior Engineering Civil.

In January 2018, PSC published the merit list for recruitment. Although the Public Service Commission recommended for the recruitment of 1082 people from the merit list, it was alleged that 26 people on the merit list were not given appointment letters at that time. Although later 102 new vacancies were created. Although there were 1072 people, many did not take jobs. Junior Engineer Civil was appointed in the Irrigation and Sundarbans Development Department. Job seekers Kaushik Chatterjee, Samir Das and 57 others applied to PSC for recruitment. As per the Right to Information Act, job seekers can know that in January 2019, 55 new recruits have been recommended from the same merit list.

The case was filed in the State Administrative Tribunal in 2019. The SAT dismissed the case without giving any reason. The plaintiffs challenged the SAT verdict and approached the High Court. At the hearing of the case on Tuesday, the lawyer of 57 plaintiffs, including Kaushik Chatterjee, said that the SAT dismissed the plaintiffs without hearing their pleas. Which is a one-sided, illegal act. PSC’s lawyer said the appointment was not possible due to lack of qualified candidates. Although the state government’s lawyer said the matter is under PSC jurisdiction, the state has less to say.

A division bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Hiranmoy Bhattacharya dismissed the judgment of the State Administrative Tribunal and returned the applications of the job seekers to the SAT for consideration. The High Court has clearly stated that the future of the employees will depend on the final verdict of the case if they are appointed during the current period.